York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading 0.2% Higher

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

