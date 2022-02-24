YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $2.31 million and $123,618.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.21 or 0.06788525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.18 or 1.00312907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048407 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

