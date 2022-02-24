Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

COTY stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coty by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

