Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.
About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
