Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.