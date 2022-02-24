Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to post $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

