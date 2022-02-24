Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mueller Water Products also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,241. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

