Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report $503.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.36 million to $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.
SJI stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24.
About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.