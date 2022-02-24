Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $11.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

