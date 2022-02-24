Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

MTW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 308,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,752. The company has a market cap of $572.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Manitowoc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

