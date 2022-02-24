Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 297,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,314. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

