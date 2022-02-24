Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

