Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.75 Million

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will report sales of $232.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.86 million and the highest is $270.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

