Zacks: Analysts Expect BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. BRT Apartments also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,348. The stock has a market cap of $403.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

