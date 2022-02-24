Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

