Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

