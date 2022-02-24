Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

