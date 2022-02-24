Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CORT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $27.22.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.