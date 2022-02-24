Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $40.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $39.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $165.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.38 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $178.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

