Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.39 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

