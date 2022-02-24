Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $359.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to post $359.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $442.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $250.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.95.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

