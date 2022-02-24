Zacks: Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.79. Newmont reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.