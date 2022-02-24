Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report $221.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.
NYSE:PJT opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $89.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $3,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
