Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 2,057,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,441. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

