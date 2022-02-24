Zacks: Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. SM Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.