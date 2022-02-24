Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.65 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.07 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,031 shares of company stock valued at $777,204 over the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

