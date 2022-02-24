Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $850.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Community Banks by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 130,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

