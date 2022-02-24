Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 75,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The firm has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $11.09.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
