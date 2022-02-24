Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $36.73.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

