Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.28 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $86.57 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.14 million, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

LUNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.54 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

