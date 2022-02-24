Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 2,534,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,295. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

