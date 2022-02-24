Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PROS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PROS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,476. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

