Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

