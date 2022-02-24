Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) to post $34.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.69 million and the lowest is $33.36 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

