Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to report $732.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.40 million. Stantec posted sales of $661.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

