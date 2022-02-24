Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will announce $4.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $1.93 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $985.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

