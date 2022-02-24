Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

