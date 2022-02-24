Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. 1,243,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,838. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,020 shares of company stock worth $71,996,192. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

