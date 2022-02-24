Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 136,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

