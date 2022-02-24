Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 39,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,284. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after buying an additional 359,390 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

