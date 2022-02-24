Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransAlta by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

