Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.