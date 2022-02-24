Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.72). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

