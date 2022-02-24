Zealium (NZL) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,770.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00378780 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,739,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,739,401 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

