Zeepin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. Zeepin has a market cap of $270,647.74 and approximately $31,937.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.21 or 0.06788525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.18 or 1.00312907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048407 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars.

