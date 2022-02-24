Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00248633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00084344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002703 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

