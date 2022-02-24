Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.
ZNTL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 9,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,304. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.
In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
