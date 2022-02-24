Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Zepp Health worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zepp Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

ZEPP stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Zepp Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.