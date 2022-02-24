Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 73,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.