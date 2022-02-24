Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 8,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 426,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $45,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $13,674,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $7,350,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

