Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.17

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.17 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

