Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.17

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.17 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZD)
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
