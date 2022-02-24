Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $69.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/31/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $178.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

