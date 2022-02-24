Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.10). 6,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £13.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.
