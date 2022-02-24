Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.10). 6,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.17).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £13.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

